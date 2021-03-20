Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $188,291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $153.80 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average of $149.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

