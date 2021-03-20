Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,630 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. H2O AM LLP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.