Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $72.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

