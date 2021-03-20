Noir (NOR) Trading 67.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Noir token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 67.7% lower against the dollar. Noir has a market cap of $257,043.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.64 or 0.00239774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,133.15 or 0.03585891 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Noir Token Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,471,481 tokens. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.