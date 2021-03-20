Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to “Buy” at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Noah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.46. Noah has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.09 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Noah by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

