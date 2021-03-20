NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

