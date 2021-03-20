NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.77-2.97 for the period. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.63.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,595 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

