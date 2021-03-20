NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.54 EPS.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.63.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,595 shares of company stock worth $11,880,740. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

