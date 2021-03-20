NEXT (NEXT) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $36,168.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.73 or 0.00344057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

