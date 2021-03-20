Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Timothy C. Busch Sells 8,684 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,067,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 144.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

