Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $1,033,578.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
