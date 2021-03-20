Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $1,033,578.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total value of $1,033,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after buying an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 68,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.