New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown Buys 2,500 Shares

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Treasurer Jameson Pruitt Brown purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $137,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NEN opened at $55.37 on Friday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $41.08 and a one year high of $58.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership as of its most recent SEC filing.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

