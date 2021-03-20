NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeuBase Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $196.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.41.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $415,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

