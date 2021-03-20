Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nestlé during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $317.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $122.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.