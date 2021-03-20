Nervos Network Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $488.15 million and $97.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,571.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,823.04 or 0.03112502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.46 or 0.00343959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.28 or 0.00915602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00401745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.92 or 0.00365232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00259609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021074 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 31,326,457,211 coins and its circulating supply is 24,335,530,321 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

