Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading Down 6.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 3,194,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 7,038,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $6,500,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

