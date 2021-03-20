NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post sales of $113.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $116.11 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $504.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.00 million to $540.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $581.16 million, with estimates ranging from $563.58 million to $594.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,672.11 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

