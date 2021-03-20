Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.

Shares of NVGS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 342,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,207. The company has a market capitalization of $543.40 million, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Navigator has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

