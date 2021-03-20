Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NLS stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $552.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.