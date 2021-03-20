Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $622.15 million, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

