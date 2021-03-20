M&T Bank Corp Sells 126 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.78 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.35 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

