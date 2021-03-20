M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $33,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,320. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNET opened at $80.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

