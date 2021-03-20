M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $55.31 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

