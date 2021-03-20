M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 28.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 637,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,159,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 450.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

