M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,321,000 after acquiring an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after buying an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after buying an additional 106,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.09.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $197.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $209.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.