M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders sold a total of 143,805 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,540 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.