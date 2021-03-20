M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 332,613 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 109,632 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 67,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $275.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

