M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,007 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $1,505,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $145.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.97. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.27 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.65.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.