MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $410.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $418.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.79. MSCI has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

