Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,513,380.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total transaction of $3,513,380.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,873,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,129,267.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
MORN stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
