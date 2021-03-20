Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $3,513,380.64 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.98, for a total transaction of $3,513,380.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,873,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,129,267.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MORN stock opened at $237.45 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $255.75. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average of $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,555,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after purchasing an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

