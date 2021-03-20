Morgan Stanley Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $13.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GOCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.70.

GOCO stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. GoHealth’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $2,187,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,580 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 449,399 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

