Morgan Stanley Raises Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $79.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSH. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.92.

OSH opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $37.11 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock valued at $403,510,447. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

