Morgan Stanley Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $12.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIDE. Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.98. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

