Morgan Stanley Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $12.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 39.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 256.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 728,567 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

