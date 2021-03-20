Morgan Stanley Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $76.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO opened at $64.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.47. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.