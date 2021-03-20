Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes $100,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,024,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

