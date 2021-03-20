Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $46.39.

NYSE SCCO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

