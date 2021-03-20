Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $174.33 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.