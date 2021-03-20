Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $118,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,234.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,015.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.