Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 6,004 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2,665,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.