Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after purchasing an additional 830,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $104,373,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $74.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.