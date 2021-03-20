MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $406.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.14.

MDB stock opened at $302.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $428.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $1,624,887.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,011,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock valued at $49,192,313 over the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

