MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MDB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $387.14.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $302.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.93. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

