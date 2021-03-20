Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis Sells 60,000 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $3,398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kenneth Moelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $3,345,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Kenneth Moelis sold 43,613 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $2,376,908.50.

On Thursday, February 18th, Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

