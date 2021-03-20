Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,096 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 900.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 94,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.48 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.