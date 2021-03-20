Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.13

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

