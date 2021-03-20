Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mission Produce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.71.

AVO stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

