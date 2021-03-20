Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $533.76

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $533.76 or 0.00906605 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $26.04 million and $562,660.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.35 or 0.00452406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00065499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00065692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00142470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.61 or 0.00678760 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00075548 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 48,781 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.