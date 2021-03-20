Mirati Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 875 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,132% compared to the average daily volume of 71 put options.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,818 shares of company stock valued at $82,297,162. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

