MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $64.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MGE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,959 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 58.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.